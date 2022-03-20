$4.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) will announce $4.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.08 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $4.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $20.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.11 billion to $21.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.45 billion to $22.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLDR. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Shares of BLDR traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.29. 2,944,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,880. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.89. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Earnings History and Estimates for Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR)

