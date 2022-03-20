$4.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) will announce $4.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.08 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $4.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $20.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.11 billion to $21.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.45 billion to $22.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLDR. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Shares of BLDR traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.29. 2,944,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,880. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.89. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

