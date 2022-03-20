4,045 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Purchased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,045 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $44.19 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.79. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.