4,074 Shares in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Acquired by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 79,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.26 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.77. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 125.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 16.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.28.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.