$457.28 Million in Sales Expected for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) to post $457.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $477.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $439.40 million. Steven Madden reported sales of $361.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $578.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of SHOO traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.22. The company had a trading volume of 889,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,029. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.30. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

