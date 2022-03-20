477 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Acquired by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 477 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on UNH shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $506.12. 4,991,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,677. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $477.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $476.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.01 and a 1 year high of $510.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

