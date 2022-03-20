4,807 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Purchased by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 721.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,046,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,298 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,693,000 after buying an additional 3,427,158 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 194.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,018,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,628,000 after buying an additional 1,995,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,746,000 after buying an additional 1,985,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,313,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,500,000 after buying an additional 1,667,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $108.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.09. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $116.83.

