$503.38 Million in Sales Expected for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) will announce $503.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $479.36 million to $520.00 million. South Jersey Industries posted sales of $485.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on SJI. Guggenheim lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Maxim Group lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

SJI traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,099,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average is $25.32. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJI. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

