$700,000.00 in Sales Expected for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) will announce $700,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Oramed Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $670,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.80 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 908.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ORMP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.74. 1,073,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,870. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,508,000 after purchasing an additional 164,018 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,709,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 6,478.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after acquiring an additional 743,715 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

