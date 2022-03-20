$72.65 Million in Sales Expected for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $72.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.89 million to $73.50 million. Duck Creek Technologies posted sales of $62.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year sales of $301.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $300.78 million to $304.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $348.88 million, with estimates ranging from $347.50 million to $349.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $21.63 on Thursday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.33.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,250 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,192,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,347,000 after acquiring an additional 412,225 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,953,000 after acquiring an additional 426,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,019,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,925,000 after acquiring an additional 65,170 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 40.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,445,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,202,000 after acquiring an additional 707,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 756.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,226,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

