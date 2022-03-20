a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp’s (NYSE:AKA) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

a.k.a. Brands’ (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, March 21st. a.k.a. Brands had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 22nd. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $11.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Several brokerages have recently commented on AKA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded a.k.a. Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.
Shares of NYSE AKA opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. a.k.a. Brands has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $15.23.
In other a.k.a. Brands news, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 15,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $155,740.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $3,295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $2,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
