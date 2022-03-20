AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.6% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $351.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $350.44 and a 200 day moving average of $371.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $307.39 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

