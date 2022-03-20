Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,017 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 4.3% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $28,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $122.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.37. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $215.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. Raymond James reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,596 shares of company stock worth $3,831,954 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

