Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,414 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 343.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,308 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,481 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,419 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 23,664 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,596 shares of company stock worth $3,831,954 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.45. 7,677,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,941,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.37. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

