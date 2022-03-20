AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 6.7% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $31,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,290,000 after buying an additional 120,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,919 shares of company stock worth $13,261,979 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.20. 9,782,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,451,034. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $159.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

