Abcam (LON:ABC) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,500 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Abcam (LON:ABC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,800 ($23.41) to GBX 1,500 ($19.51) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ABC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($25.36) price objective on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Liberum Capital cut their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,450 ($18.86) to GBX 1,250 ($16.25) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.21) target price on shares of Abcam in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Abcam stock opened at GBX 1,359 ($17.67) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,278.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,487.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. Abcam has a twelve month low of GBX 1,145.67 ($14.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,760 ($22.89). The stock has a market cap of £3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.75.

In other Abcam news, insider Michael Baldock acquired 5,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,700 ($22.11) per share, for a total transaction of £100,470 ($130,650.20).

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

