Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ABEO. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.83.
ABEO stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.32. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.25.
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)
