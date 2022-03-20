Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stake Lifted by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 413.2% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2,212.1% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.82.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $78.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

