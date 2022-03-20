Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) PT Lowered to $230.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AYI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.97.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $193.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.19. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $129.01 and a 12-month high of $224.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 567,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,429,000 after buying an additional 24,935 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 15,527 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands (Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.