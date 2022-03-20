Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,756,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 931,372 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 8.81% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics worth $51,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 103,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 34.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $2.18 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,571.00% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $51,128.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,885 shares of company stock worth $165,429. Company insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

