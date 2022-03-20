Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,109 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.22% of Adecoagro worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 182.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 49,108 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Adecoagro by 266.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 274,443 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Adecoagro by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 391,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 119,740 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Adecoagro by 281.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 123,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Adecoagro by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE:AGRO opened at $11.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Adecoagro S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $12.39.

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

