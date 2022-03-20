Adicet Bio, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adicet Bio in a report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

ACET has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

Adicet Bio stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. Adicet Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $642.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $216,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $455,480 in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

