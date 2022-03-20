Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,727.88 ($35.47).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,061 ($39.80) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,462 ($45.02) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($38.36) to GBX 2,630 ($34.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

LON:ADM traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,597 ($33.77). 1,363,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,527. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,346 ($30.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,706 ($48.19). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,931.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,086.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. The stock has a market cap of £7.78 billion and a PE ratio of 7.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 118 ($1.53) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.35%.

In related news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis purchased 6,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,453 ($31.90) per share, with a total value of £158,046.79 ($205,522.48). Also, insider Geraint Jones acquired 3,894 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,574 ($33.47) per share, with a total value of £100,231.56 ($130,340.13).

Admiral Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.