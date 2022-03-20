Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives C$9.68 Average Price Target from Analysts

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.68.

Several research firms have commented on AAV. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price target on Advantage Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

AAV traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.40. 1,092,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,997. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.57. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.28 and a 1-year high of C$8.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

