Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Advaxis stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.07. Advaxis has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADXS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 292.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35,164 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 47.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,750,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,121 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 40.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 297,663 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Advaxis by 41.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 66,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Advaxis during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

