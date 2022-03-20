AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 212 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000.

VBK stock opened at $248.33 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.50 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

