AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.64.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $610.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $583.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $564.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

