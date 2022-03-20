AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Arcosa by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,547,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,660,000 after buying an additional 357,060 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arcosa by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,165,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,457,000 after buying an additional 149,734 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Arcosa by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,823,000 after buying an additional 130,637 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Arcosa by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,056,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,998,000 after buying an additional 222,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Arcosa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,213,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $66.18.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $521.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.33 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

