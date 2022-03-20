AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.59.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $413.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $320.50 and a 52-week high of $414.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $377.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.86.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

