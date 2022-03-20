AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,300 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.41% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAPR. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,382,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $2,010,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,106,000.

Shares of FAPR opened at $31.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.77. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $32.71.

