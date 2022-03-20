AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,668 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 137.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Mizuho cut their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $155.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $131.86 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

