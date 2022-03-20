AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 15,329 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,329 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 28,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

NOBL opened at $93.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.18 and a 200 day moving average of $93.76. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.