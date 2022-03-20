AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 18,341 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $14,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,984 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,752,000 after purchasing an additional 234,390 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 880,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,124,000 after acquiring an additional 116,292 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 722,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,303,000 after acquiring an additional 219,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 635,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,315,000 after acquiring an additional 52,462 shares during the last quarter.

IYW opened at $100.56 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.88 and its 200 day moving average is $106.82.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

