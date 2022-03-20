AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,481 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 315.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.83.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $422,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $319,842.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 320,428 shares of company stock worth $79,809,784 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $243.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.55. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.90 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,436.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.