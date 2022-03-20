AE Wealth Management LLC Has $12.09 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,141 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $12,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTL opened at $38.15 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $37.36 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.22.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

