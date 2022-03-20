AE Wealth Management LLC Has $13.19 Million Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,395 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $13,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 307.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 291.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

IYR stock opened at $105.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.50 and a 200-day moving average of $107.49. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $88.88 and a 12-month high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

