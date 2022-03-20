AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 25,461 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 572.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,461 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.70.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $164.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.40. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.85 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 75.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.18%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

