AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 83,954 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,954 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.56% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 135,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.28.

