Affinia Financial Group LLC Sells 207 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Affinia Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $150.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.18. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.90 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $363.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

