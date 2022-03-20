Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.110-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.50 million-$18 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.19 million.
NASDAQ:AIRG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.92. 107,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,016. Airgain has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims acquired 4,612 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,051.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James K. Sims acquired 5,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $45,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of Airgain worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.
About Airgain (Get Rating)
Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.
