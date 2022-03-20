Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($28.57) target price on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a €19.00 ($20.88) target price on Aixtron in a report on Friday, January 14th. Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($28.57) price target on Aixtron in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Warburg Research set a €23.50 ($25.82) price target on Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.67) price target on Aixtron in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($31.87) price target on Aixtron in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Aixtron currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.61 ($25.95).

Shares of AIXA stock opened at €20.55 ($22.58) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €19.77. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 24.18. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of €14.82 ($16.29) and a fifty-two week high of €26.60 ($29.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.05.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

