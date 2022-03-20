Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Piper Sandler

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoya Biosciences from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akoya Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Shares of AKYA opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.24 million and a PE ratio of -2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 8.07. Akoya Biosciences has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 78.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 796.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 305.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.