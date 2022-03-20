Alien Worlds Price Up 7% Over Last 7 Days (TLM)

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Alien Worlds coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges. Alien Worlds has a total market capitalization of $91.50 million and $112.53 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alien Worlds has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00045249 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,847.55 or 0.06896921 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,232.17 or 0.99866599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00040683 BTC.

Alien Worlds Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

