Alpha Coin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.00 (APC)

Alpha Coin (APC) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $11,631.88 and approximately $2.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,547.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.70 or 0.00776700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.65 or 0.00196519 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00023675 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (CRYPTO:APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

