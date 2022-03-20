Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Now Covered by Noble Financial

Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
ALVOF stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $141.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of -0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.36. Alvopetro Energy has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $8.00.
About Alvopetro Energy (Get Rating)
