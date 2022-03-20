Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Now Covered by Noble Financial

Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

ALVOF stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $141.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of -0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.36. Alvopetro Energy has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

