Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

Get Ambev alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambev in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

ABEV opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,495,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,368,000 after buying an additional 2,096,000 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Ambev by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 117,286,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ambev by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,638,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,867,593 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ambev by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,202,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,765,000 after purchasing an additional 855,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Ambev by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,412,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev (Get Rating)

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ambev (ABEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.