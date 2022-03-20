American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE:ARL opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48. American Realty Investors has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of American Realty Investors as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

