American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of American Superconductor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,739,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 592,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 84,139 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

