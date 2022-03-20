Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.58. 2,800,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average is $30.46. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -733.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COLD. Bank of America cut Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Americold Realty Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.36.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

