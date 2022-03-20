Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.85.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,719 shares of company stock worth $18,459,090. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $300.82. 1,116,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,865. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.52. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.18 and a twelve month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

