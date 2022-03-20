AMI Asset Management Corp Acquires 312 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,113 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCD opened at $238.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.15 and a 200-day moving average of $250.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Edward Jones downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

